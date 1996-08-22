PLANNERS APPROVE BENDERSON RETAIL BUILDING

The Hamburg Planning Board Wednesday night approved a 10,000-square-foot retail building proposed by Benderson Development on McKinley Parkway and East Highland Parkway.

Anthony Selvaggio and Robert Metros, East Highland residents who have opposed the project for years, raised questions about parking and an entrance to the building on East Highland.

"I live 70 feet away from the project," Selvaggio said. "That driveway he put on East Highland Parkway is going to be horrendous."

The board approved the site plan for a new building for Post 1488, Veterans of Foreign Wars, on South Park Avenue. Approval is contingent on the Planning Board reviewing architectural plans.

"I don't like the appearance of the building," Chairman Richard Crandall said. "I think it stinks."

The board also:

Approved three small subdivisions following public hearings: a four-lot subdivision, Schoellkopf Estates, on Old Lakeshore Road; a two-lot subdivision on North Creek and Old Lakeshore roads; and a two-lot subdivision on Bonnie Lane, contingent on a zoning variance.

Gave George Swanekamp approval for his four-lot subdivision on Salisbury Place, contingent on obtaining necessary approvals from various agencies and departments.

Recommended the Town Board turn down a request to rezone a parcel at 5532 South Park Ave. from multifamily residential to neighborhood commercial. The site of Pinelli's Auction, the owners are seeking the change to bring the zoning in line with the use of the building.