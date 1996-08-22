CLINTON CAMPAIGN RULES OUT ANY MOVE TO MATCH DOLE TAX CUT AT CONVENTION

Democratic convention managers said Wednesday that the Clinton administration will "make news" next week but that it will not be on the taxation front.

Ann Lewis, deputy chairman of the Clinton-Gore campaign, said President Clinton has no plans to try to match the 15 percent income-tax cut proposed by Bob Dole, the Republican presidential nominee.

In a briefing with reporters, she said Clinton will stick with his proposed $110 billion program of targeted education, training and employment tax credits to stimulate growth and balance the budget.

Republican and Democratic strategists alike think that Dole might be able to reverse the GOP's fortunes in the presidential campaign with his tax plan.

Edward J. Rollins, 1993 strategist for Christine Todd Whitman's successful campaign for the New Jersey governorship, and Clinton's New Jersey consultant, Jim Andrews, both think that Mrs. Whitman rescued her campaign against Gov. Jim Florio with a promise to reduce taxes.

Before becoming the GOP's vice presidential nominee, Jack F. Kemp had been urging Dole to take the initiative with a tax cut, although Kemp has told friends privately that he does not agree with the shape of what Dole did propose. Kemp wanted deeper cuts in the capital-gains tax.

Dole's standing in the polls began to improve when he announced his plan to cut taxes by $535 billion over six years, with reductions in the income-tax rate, a $500-per-child tax credit, and a cut in the rate for the capital-gains tax from 28 percent to 14 percent.

Andrews said the turning point for Mrs. Whitman came when voters came to accept that she could do it, whether they themselves thought that she could.

During next week's convention in Chicago, "the president will reiterate his targeted tax package," said Donald Baer, White House communications director.

"We think we have an excellent response to the Dole package," said Ms. Lewis, "which is to talk about the president's $110 billion package."

One of the tax breaks is contained in the new minimum-wage law. It grants a credit to employers who hire former welfare and food stamp clients.

Ms. Lewis said Clinton, who is taking a train trip from West Virginia to Michigan City, Ind., between Sunday and Wednesday, will make a major policy announcement each day next week.

Monday's announcement will be about crime, Tuesday's about education and Wednesday's about the environment, she said.