PARENTING TIPS OFFERED SEPT. 10 IN W. SENECA

A program on parenting strong-willed and high-energy children will be offered at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the West Seneca Education Center cafeteria at 1397 Orchard Park Road, behind the Allendale School.

Sponsored by the South Towns Pre-School PTA, the program is free and open to anyone. A speaker from Parents Anonymous will discuss "putting yourself in control" when dealing with overly-active children. A question period will follow the presentation.

The PTA recently installed officers: president, Beverly Lanza; vice presidents, Sue Bevilaqua and Kate Truslow; secretary, Maureen Portman; and treasurer, Charlene Larsen.