MAN'S BODY FROM CANAL IDENTIFIED

Town of Tonawanda police Tuesday identified a man whose body was found floating in the Erie Canal off Ellicott Creek Park Monday afternoon.

The fully clothed body of Charles R. Schaefer, 61, whose last known address apparently was on Lancer Court in Depew, was found by a fisherman floating about 10 feet off Creekside Drive at Irvington Drive.

Pending results of an autopsy, police don't believe any foul play was involved.

"From what we've determined so far, there are no injuries or bruises on his body," Assistant Police Chief Robert J. Rowland said.

Schaefer was last seen Monday morning, when he took a taxicab from Veterans Hospital to Ellicott Creek Park.