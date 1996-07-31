Helen C. Ballard, 74, of Lockport Street, who worked at the Lewiston-Porter High School cafeteria for 15 years, died Sunday (July 28, 1996) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a long illness.

The former Helen Kuc was born in Muhlenburg, Pa., and had lived in Youngstown since 1967.

Her husband, Willard B., died in 1977.

Survivors include a son, Willard B. II; two sisters, Louise Washeleski of Rome, N.Y., and Alice Kuchinski of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; and a brother, Edward Kuc of Shickshinny, Pa.

Private services will be held.