It is no surprise Western's scholastic men defended their gold medal in water polo. How they did it is another matter.

In one of the most impressive showings by any team at the Empire State Games, Western rolled past Long Island, 5-0, Sunday afternoon before a small but audible crowd of about 200 at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center.

A four-goal burst during a 1-minute, 23-second span of the fourth quarter sealed the deal for the West, which finished the tournament with a 6-0 record and ran its two-year record to 11-0-1.

"Winning one gold medal is great, but it's even better the second time around," said Matt Anthony of Fairport, the starting goalkeeper the past two years. "This is my last year on the team, but it's nice to be here for the start of a new dynasty."

Dynasty is a word used often regarding Western's success in team sports over the years. And since no region has won scholastic water polo more than twice in a row, Western's accomplishment should qualify, at least in this event.

"I think we're as good as any team that's been here," said Ryan Pellow of Niagara Falls, the team's leading scorer with 14 goals, including two in the title game. "Our record speaks for itself."

Western's dominance was overwhelming this week as it outscored the opposition, 67-14. An early-round 6-3 win over Long Island was the only real test.

While shocked by the lopsided scores, Western coaches Scott Houldson and Ed Maynard of Niagara Falls thought they had the makings of a juggernaut.

"We felt from our first practice, the guys were together and showed a commitment to winning," said Maynard. "The pressure on them was incredible and they faced a really good team today. But there was no doubt in my mind who would come out on top."

"In games like these, you never know what is going to happen," Houldson added. "But we had confidence in these guys and they believed in themselves."

Western's players also knew what was expected of them, and anything short of the gold medal would be a disappointment.

But the West was simply too deep and too talented for the outclassed field.

Long Island, particularly goalkeeper Todd Brady (12 saves), made a gallant effort early in the game.

Although Tim Vaughan scored the first of his two goals 51 seconds into the second, Brady kept his team in the game by stopping several shots from close range.

The problem was Long Island had trouble piercing Western's defense. The downstaters got off just five shots, none in the fourth quarter.

"We worked hard in practice on keeping the pressure on teams," Vaughan said. "The coaches always say offense wins games, but defense wins championships."

Western's defense may have won the gold, but the offensive surge in the final quarter insured it.

Pellow scored on a breakaway with 3:17 remaining and fed Vaughan for another goal 21 seconds later. Pellow fired another one home with 2:16 left and Jon Scibilia of Rochester capped the scoring with a tap-in off a Pellow miss at the 1:54 mark.

"We've always stressed defense and not allowing the opponent any breathing room," Houldson said. "The guys did a great job of that today and I think it wore Long Island down."