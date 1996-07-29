WEEK OFF TO A BUSY START AS CITY FIRE CREWS BATTLE BLAZES THAT LEAVE $90,000 DAMAGE

Buffalo firefighters had their hands full all morning, fighting four apparently unrelated fires that left a damage total of more than $90,000.

Shortly before noon, firefighters searched a home at 148 Hudson St., near Niagara Street, to make sure no children were trapped inside. The children apparently were somewhere else with a baby sitter when flames broke out at 11:15 a.m.

No cause or damage estimate was available.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., fire trucks were busy responding to three other fires.

The first one, at 12:25 a.m., left $25,000 damage to a vacant house at 570 Wilson St. Fire investigators have ruled it an arson.

At 1:40 a.m., firefighters were called to 159 Seventh St., where flames left $35,000 damage. The cause remains under investigation.

Also under investigation was a 2 a.m. fire that left $30,000 damage to an occupied home at 137 Kilhoffer St.

Fire investigators are looking for arsonists who set fire to two vacant houses on opposite sides of Fougeron Street late Sunday afternoon, leaving a total of $40,000 damage.

One fire, which started at 170 Fougeron at 5:15 p.m., spread next door to 172 Fougeron, leaving $25,000 damage at 170 Fougeron and $10,000 next door.

At about the same time, an arson at 165 Fougeron left $5,000 damage.