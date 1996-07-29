SOUTHWESTERN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS TO HOLD CONVENTION

Several hundred volunteer firefighters from Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties will begin meeting here Wednesday for the 88th annual convention of the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen.

The current president is Gary Wuethrich of Westons Mills, home of Kinney Hose Company, which is playing host to the convention, which runs through Saturday.

During the opening business session at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Portville Central School, new officers will be nominated. The slate, so far uncontested, includes: president, Douglas A. Wood of Falconer; vice presidents, Les Greene of Wellsville, Robert Hintz of Dayton, Clifford Brown of Westfield and Daniel Pawlowski of Cheektowaga; treasurer, Thomas Mooney of Bolivar; sergeant at arms, John Manin of Blasdell; assistant sergeant at arms, Joe Nickerson of Scio; directors, Robert Salzer of Bolivar, Robert Coudrey of Gowanda, Charles Gleed of East Aurora and a person from Chautauqua County to be nominated.

The terms of Secretary Michael A. Gorlewski of Sloan and Assistant Secretary Bruce Isaman of Little Valley do not expire until next year.

Election results will be released Thursday morning at the second business session in Portville Central School. At that time, there also will be a memorial service for members who died during the past year, and awards will be made for fire prevention, fire police and fireman of the year.

The association's Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in Westons Mills Fire Hall.

Firefighters will hold a "grotesque" parade, always a crowd-pleaser, at 7 p.m. Friday from Main to Maple streets in Portville.

The more formal convention parade will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, forming at the Jamestown Community College parking lot in Olean and preceding down North Barry, North Union and East State streets to Bradner Stadium, with a reviewing stand in front of the American Legion Post. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. at Westons Mills Fire Hall.

All events are open to the public, including nightly dances at Westons Mills Fire Hall. Bands include Tyme Piece on Wednesday, Jam on Thursday and Spare Parts on Saturday.

A spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Westons Mills Fire Hall kicks off the festivities. There will be a chicken barbecue at the hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and breakfast will be served there from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.