ANTIBIOTIC EYED IN FIGHT AGAINST FOOD POISONING

Hardest-hit by Japan's food poisoning outbreak, the city of Sakai recommended Saturday treating hundreds of residents with a controversial antibiotic to keep them from spreading the infection.

The O157 strain of E. coli bacteria has killed at least seven people over the past two months, sickening thousands and sending hundreds to hospitals.

The number of victims, which has been increasing by 100 per day, neared 8,700 -- with nearly 6,500 of them in Sakai. All but 200 of the Sakai victims are schoolchildren, and authorities suspect tainted school lunches prompted the outbreak.

To prevent the spread of the highly infectious bacteria, Sakai health officials want to give antibiotics to 400 people who are infected with the bacteria but don't yet show symptoms of illness, according to Takashi Kitahara, a member of a government task force handling the outbreak.

The treatment is controversial because, while it kills the O157 bacteria, it releases toxins into the body that could make the people sick.

Still, Sakai authorities hope that reducing the number of bacteria in infected people will keep them from passing it on to others.