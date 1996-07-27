ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS

Looking for a few more horses under the hood? Tim Allen has a car for you.

The "Home Improvement" star, who is also an auto racer, is selling his 576-horsepower custom-made white Mustang, nicknamed "Casper." The asking price? A mere $75,000.

The car was specially made for Allen by Saleen Performance Cars of Irvine. The comedian wants to sell it so Saleen can build him another high-powered Mustang.

Allen has been racing professionally for two years. His racing team, Saleen-Allen "RRR" Speedlab, will participate in the Road America Race next month in Wisconsin.