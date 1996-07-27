NORTH TONAWANDA'S OLYMPIC ROWER HOPES TO SILENCE DUTCHMAN

Don Smith is not an excitable young man. Like many of the top rowers, he is a model of calm and detachment during a regatta, the very picture of equanimity.

But the North Tonawanda native came awfully close to resentment, even anger, when he heard the quote that had been attributed to the Dutchman.

Ronald Florijn, a member of the eight with coxswain team for the Netherlands, guaranteed on Wednesday that the undefeated Dutch eight would win the gold medal on Sunday.

"I'm surprised somebody would say that," Smith said. "I mean, it's really kind of remarkable somebody would say that."

Not only that, I told him. The guy said they'd win by five seconds. Smith laughed. It was not because he found the prediction funny.

"Is that what he's saying?" Smith said. "There's no way. There's not a chance in hell they're going to win by five seconds. I guarantee it. There's no way."

So there you have it. A bit of trash-talking from the friendly sport of rowing. Just what the world needs to add a measure of spice to the most prestigious race of them all -- the final of the eights.

The men's eight will be the concluding race of the Olympic regatta Sunday on lovely Lake Lanier. The Netherlands team, which hasn't lost this season, is the favorite.

But it should be very interesting, if the U.S. men perform at the peak of their ability. They will have the crowd on their side, and now they have this extra motivation to propel their oars across the lake.

"I'm kind of happy he said it," said Smith, a product of St. Joe's and the West Side Rowing Club. "Not that we need any more inspiration, but it'll certainly help us get our focus.

"I have heard a couple of times in the last day or two that the Dutch are very confident," he said. "There's no better way for us to go in than having them cocky and us a little angry."

The Dutchman's prediction was a direct slap at the Americans. The U.S. eight has been virtually intact for four years. It won a gold medal at the World Championships in 1994, bronze medals at the worlds in '93 and '95.

The U.S. men haven't been equal to the Dutch this season, but they're hardly an overwhelming underdog. In fact, they eased through their preliminary race last Monday, finishing first to earn a direct spot in the final.

The Netherlands was about three seconds faster than the U.S. in winning its qualifying heat. They deserve to be confident. But the 6-foot-7 Smith, who occupies the seventh seat for the Americans, thinks the Dutch have cause for worry.

"They're no better than us," Smith said. "They may have a better day. They may be rowing a little better right now, but we're pretty close.

"We're more confident, having a real good heat behind us," he said. "Since we didn't race that well in Europe, we really didn't know where we stood. The heat indicated we're where we want to be, right in the front of the pack.

"If we have a great race, I don't know if anybody will 'eat us.' "

By race time, the Americans will have waited six days between competitions. You'd think Smith would be climbing the walls, but he's had no problem.

"I don't really mind that much," he said. "Some people wouldn't like it. It depends on how you deal with it. I like to take my time, get focused on our next race."

It's not as if he's been out partying. A lot of the U.S. rowers aren't staying in the Olympic village, 35 miles from Lake Lanier. They're in private homes, the better to avoid distractions and concentrate on the task ahead.

Smith said he already had about 20 family members and friends in town, and more are expected to show up by Sunday. But he hasn't had much time to see them.

He's spent most of his free time watching other races, watching movies and shooting pool in his house. As for cruising around Atlanta and watching other events, no way.

"Oh no," he said. "Not at all. I'll leave all the extraneous things to next week. Right now, we're all business. We have a couple of slots for seeing family and friends, but we've done that. So I don't expect to see anybody until after the race."

If the U.S. wins, chances are the first face he'll be looking for will be a Dutchman's.