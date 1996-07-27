EXCAVATION WILL CONTINUE

Archaeological excavations in the city's old Canal District will continue its planned conclusion Monday, despite objections from an archaeologist not associated with the work.

The state's Historic Preservation Office had reviewed parking lot renovation plans at the Marine Drive Apartments but did not mandate archaeological explorations of the old waterfront neighborhood razed in the 1930s.

Nevertheless, the apartment complex and Western New York Heritage Institute decided on a test excavation anyway. The work, launched with city support, is designed to assess how the parking lot project will affect buried historical resources and to gain insights into life in the 19th century neighborhood.

Questions about authority for the dig had been raised by D. Warren Barbour, a University at Buffalo faculty member whose own archaeological firm was hired to do archaeological explorations at the nearby Marine Midland Arena site.

The questions led to a face-off between veteran archaeologists at the Marine Drive site Friday, with project archaeologist R. Michael Gramly countering Barbour's criticism.