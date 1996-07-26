AREA IDAS SEEK TO EASE COMPETITION AMONG THEMSELVES

Erie County's six industrial development agencies say they now have a new policy that will ease problems of competition for companies and prospects within the county.

But critics and developers responded that the accord announced Thursday by the agencies won't necessarily end "pirating" of businesses. They fear a continuation of in-county relocations of businesses, which have tended to hurt Buffalo the most, and tax breaks and cheap financing extended by the development agencies to the companies involved in the moves.

"There's still the opportunity for subjectivity and politics," said Paul Ciminelli, president of Ciminelli Development Corp., one of the area's most frequent users of IDAs for his industrial parks.

He said he has reviewed drafts of the policy announced Thursday.

The policy, which still needs to be adopted by the full boards of the Erie County, Amherst, Hamburg, Lancaster, Concord and Clarence IDAs, is the result of six months of work by the leaders of those agencies and their lawyers.

The new policy is aimed at setting standard eligibility requirements and a common philosophy for IDA involvement in business projects. To date, each of the six IDAs operated with different eligibility guidelines and objectives.

For instance, the Erie County IDA has required office building projects to be 51-percent leased for their involvement while the Amherst IDA had no lease requirements at all. The new policy would require proof that a third of the project has tenants before the IDAs will even consider talking to the developer.

Also, companies won't be able to shop for deals at various agencies, said Robert H. Giza, Lancaster supervisor. "Nobody can offer you a better pack

age," he said.

The key criteria for eligibility are whether a project creates new wealth or preserves wealth in Erie County or whether it is proposed for a distressed area of a community.

The policy says that companies seeking financing of bonds issued by the IDAs and tax breaks provided by the agencies aren't eligible if they are relocating without good reason.

The company would also have to promise to try to retain employees at the new site and to pay all tax obligations made to the community it is leaving.

The policy gives top priority to manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and commercial companies. Retail businesses would get consideration for IDA bonds and tax abatements if they are tourism projects or proposed for distressed areas.

Ronald W. Coan, executive director of the Erie County IDA, said IDAs indeed will continue to deal with gray areas in the policy and will have to make judgments. "But the present agreement is infinitely superior to what is in place now," he said.

Critics of the IDAs, particularly Amherst's, say the new policy still allows for buildings to be built on speculation and with IDA assistance.

"We have too much office space in this whole area," said Paul M. Gregory, a lawyer for Ellicott Development Co., which owns and manages downtown office buildings. Even if 33 percent of a building is leased at the time of IDA involvement, "66 percent is still spec."

He calls for a moratorium on IDA assistance in office building construction until a study can be done on its effect on downtown.

David Sweet, a downtown landlord suing the Amherst IDA for issuing bonds for a project that led to relocations of Buffalo businesses, said he is skeptical about the new policy. "We need to see how it is implemented," he said.

The IDA leaders say they still haven't worked out enforcement issues if agencies violate terms of the policy and if companies violate terms of their agreements.