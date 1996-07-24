WHEN PRESIDENT CLINTON signed the 1996 Telecommunications Act last Feb. 8, he and Congress established the broad guidelines for a technological revolution that had been banging on the regulatory gates. Now that it has burst through, one consequence is the sudden demand for antenna towers all over the nation -- dozens in Erie County alone.

They can be ugly and disruptive, but the good news is that they can also be carefully positioned to cause minimal harm. The business opportunities they bring, as well as the structure of the law itself, make it essential that residents find a way to live with them. Planning will be the key.

"This is brand-new and nationwide," says Les A. Hoffman, chief of Erie County's information and support services and point man for the county in managing some of the effects here.

The towers are connected to a new generation of wireless communication that employs digital rather the older analog transmission signals. Private corporations like Sprint or AT&T have already bought from Washington the rights to develop, now or in the future, special grids, or interconnected networks of digital signals. Some span Erie and Niagara counties.

Digital technology improves the quality of communications. Its signals enhance the privacy of cellular phones. They can expand wireless voice and data transmission capacities. Eventually, they may transmit high-quality video and TV signals.

These advances have benefits, and even if a region could spurn them -- which the federal law does not allow -- it would be unwise to take a chance on losing businesses by not going along. American companies will go ahead and use these new communication links, and a community that didn't have them could be left far behind.

Digital needs more relay points

The new higher radio frequencies assigned by Washington for digital use don't travel as far as analog signals. Hence, the requirement for more relay points -- and more antennas that could tower 400 feet in the air.

A firm like Sprint could require at least 75 antennas in Erie and Niagara counties -- 53 in Erie County alone. The law says localities cannot refuse to grant companies with franchises the antennas they need to complete their grid networks, though they can bargain over sites, finances and the like.

That's the heart of the problem. The prospect of 75 antennas across two counties can conjure up the ugliness of a Texas horizon marred by oil derricks. And just imagine the family that buys a nice place on a country hillside or along the Lake Erie shore only to find a new 300-foot antenna sprouting up next door.

Not a pretty sight. Not an easy problem. Moreover, what if two corporations each want 53 transmission sites in Erie County? Or what if, once they're all nicely built, this telecommunications revolution sweeps on and leaves a rapid digital obsolescence only a few years later? Who cleans up that mess?

So there's a growing urgency for Western New York counties and local communities to catch up. They, as well as the public, need to get a comprehensive grasp of the legal, environmental and business consequences of this revolution.

Even that learning process is complicated. Corporations seeking permission to erect an antenna don't deal with central county governments -- except when they want a site on county property -- but with local governments with zoning powers.

Consequently, a Sprint or an AT&T request for zoning approval won't be filed at County Hall. It will be filed in Buffalo or Tonawanda, Orchard Park or Sardinia. Still, localities will be better off if they work together, with county help.

The telecommunications revolution also brings profitable opportunities. Western New York has already developed a reputation not only for a stable, diligent work force but for excellent telephonic communications. Witness the expansion here of computer software distributors and banking operations that make extensive use of telephones to communicate around the country and the world.

Become informed, work together

Erie and the other counties should encourage that growth. We must learn to accept and mitigate the problems of ungainly superstructure because we need the investment and jobs and business here.

That means managing the problems and minimizing the intrusions while capitalizing on the opportunities.

Fortunately, County Executive Gorski's administration is alert to the situation and already taking a lead on it.

There's more to be done, but the lessons county officials have learned can help communities prepare for the challenges that inevitably lurk just ahead.

Tomorrow: Managing the problems.