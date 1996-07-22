PUBLIC AND THE PRESS LOSE IN FLAP OVER 'PRIMARY COLORS'

As reporters and editors went 'round and 'round the revolving door in and out of government, it wouldn't be much longer before reporters and editors began to employ the same kind of language politicians use to get out of hot water.

It happened this week.

"The energy expended defending me against a vicious, witless, disproportionate assault -- I deeply regret it." That was Newsweek columnist Joe Klein.

Klein, who specializes in savage criticisms of the Clinton White House, was reacting to denunciations about his having lied for a year about the authorship of his political fiction work "Primary Colors."

The published name of the author was "Anonymous." Klein acknowledged late last week he wrote it.

Klein had lied to everybody -- almost. He lied to colleagues on the magazine, and lied to countless writers for other publications.

"I'm bemused by the frenzy in the press." That was Newsweek magazine editor Maynard Parker. Parker was among those who knew all along that Klein was the author of the roman a clef work.

Parker let his subordinates mention in Newsweek magazine a host of other names as possible authors of the work. Parker published Klein's lying denials in Newsweek magazine.

"I don't think it's a conflict. This is not a matter of national security."

That was Richard M. Smith, editor-in-chief and president of Newsweek magazine.

Smith wants us to continue to believe Joe Klein's commentaries in Newsweek, even though we now know he will lie to his colleagues in and out of the magazine. Klein will decide on what to lie about.

Letting his charges write lies into his magazine about "Primary Colors," Parker concedes, "made me a little uncomfortable." But about those worried about the credibility of the printed word, Newsweek Editor Parker says:

"Everybody should get a life."

At edition time, Klein is still a columnist for Newsweek magazine. That should not surprise anybody who read editor Parker's world-weary observations about truth.

And of course, Richard Smith had not decided what to do with either Parker or Klein. He will allow, however, "the issue . . . has caused concern here."

The words spoken by Smith, Klein and Parker might have been used by Ronald Ziegler, Nixon's press secretary, or Michael McCurry, Clinton's spokesman, in dealing with crisis situations in their administrations.

Deflection, spin and indignation are the tools of politicos in trouble. Until last week, they were not weapons of journalism.

Truth is.

And to that end, Donald Graham, who heads the Washington Post, published the articles exposing Klein's and Parker's journalistic crimes. The Post also owns the magazine and until last week had lots of reasons to be proud of it.

But the Washington Post Co. is taking too long in dealing with this situation. Klein, Parker and even Smith have to go -- the same way the Post Co. would want a president to deal with administration officials who turned out to be crooks.

Twenty-two years ago the nation itself depended on the degree to which the people believed what was printed about the Nixon administration in the Post, and to a lesser degree, in its Newsweek property.

The Post, and the New York Times, which is not involved in the Klein scandal, brought the country to the brink of constitutional crisis.

The nation needed these publications then, and we may need them again. But other than as organs of distraction and entertainment, the publications are useless without credibility.

Godfrey Sperling Jr., the legendary Washington columnist for the Christian Science Monitor, reflected indirectly on the situation last week.

He told friends about the story of Robert S. Allen, a writer for the Monitor decades ago, who anonymously penned a book of political gossip entitled "Washington Merry Go Round." The Monitor's editors asked Allen if he wrote it, and Allen denied authorship.

When it came out Allen really was an author of the book, the Monitor's editors took only a few moments to fire Allen, and they fired him because he lied.

Commenting on Sperling's anecdote, Labor Secretary Robert Reich said at a breakfast briefing with reporters "from my limited perspective, there is obviously an issue of public trust with regard to major institutions of our society, be they politics or business or journalism.

"Public trust is the most fragile of all the authorities we are given, you are given, and all of us are given. Every day I feel the skepticism and cynicism of the public.

"We all do our jobs on the basis of public trust. If we did not have public trust, we would not be listened to, or read. Nothing I did would be of much value.

"I'm not going to be sanctimonious about this. . . . It's your industry. It's your problem."