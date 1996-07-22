POPE APPEARS RECHARGED AFTER VACATION

After nearly two weeks in the Dolomites, far from what he once called the Vatican "prison," Pope John Paul II appears reinvigorated after a difficult year marked by illness and virtually non-stop work.

A tanned, fit-looking and jovial pope addressed 10,000 people Sunday at the second and last of his two public appearances during his holiday. He even joked about taxes -- a delicate subject in an area where some have called for a tax revolt as a prelude to secession.

"An honorary citizen must behave well and maybe even pay taxes, we don't know," the 76-year-old pope joked after he was made an honorary citizen of this northern town.

"The pope is very happy these days. He is smiling all the time. He is in a very good mood," said Joaquin Navarro-Valls, chief Vatican spokesman.

The pope has been staying in an isolated church-owned mountain house in nearby Lorenzago di Cadore near the Austrian border since July 10.

Every day, accompanied by a few close aides and a small, discreet security detail, the papal entourage heads for a secret location for a day of walking, prayer and meditation outdoors.

Once reporters have been eluded among the many isolated and splendid trails and pastures, the pope, in the words of one member of his police detail, "can become an ordinary person."

He dons a windbreaker and cap and, using a walking stick, walks as many as three miles a day. He naps in a small tent and eats simple food, such as soup, bread, cheese and wine, which is prepared by mountain guides.

The pope will head to Rome Tuesday but will stay in the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo until early September, when he is due to make a trip to Hungary.