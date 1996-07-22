PIONEERING SHELTER FOR PATIENTS' FAMILIES PREPARES TO MARK 25TH YEAR

Kevin Guest House was the first facility in the country to provide shelter for the families of hospital patients and the inspiration for similar facilities around the world, including the Ronald McDonald houses.

The house at 782 Ellicott St. will mark its 25th anniversary next year by serving as host for a national convention of the National Association of Hospital Hospitality Houses, expected to attract about 200 people.

The facility's role as the inspiration for places to house out-of-town families of patients receiving hospital treatment is not widely known.

But the woman credited with helping to start the Ronald McDonald houses, which now number nearly 170 in 12 countries, confirmed she got the idea from the Buffalo facility.

Dr. Audrey Evans, head of the pediatric oncology unit at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, said she was aware of the Buffalo facility and of one in Toronto, when the Ronald McDonald concept was born in 1974.

"But the one in Toronto was run by a religious order, and I think the Kevin Guest House is more like the Ronald McDonald houses," she said. "I thought we should have one, too."

Such a facility was on a "wish list" that Dr. Evans gave to Fred Hill and other members of the Philadelphia Eagles organization after Hill volunteered his help following his 3-year-old daughter's successful treatment for leukemia.

Hill, who was a tight end for the National Football League team, now operates a McDonald's restaurant in California.

Claudia and Cyril Garvey of Sharon, Pa., founded Kevin Guest House after taking their son for treatment at what is now Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Kevin lost his battle in 1972 at age 13. But his parents decided his name and memory should live on. They also were troubled by the lack of affordable places for families to stay.

A not-for-profit corporation was formed, and Kevin Guest House welcomed its first guests July 26, 1972.

Garvey died in January, but Mrs. Garvey and some of Kevin's seven brothers and sisters are expected to be here next year for the 25th anniversary celebration.

Kevin Guest House, which primarily serves Roswell Park and Buffalo General Hospital, fell on some hard times a few years ago but is back stronger than ever, according to Terri Campbell, fund-raising chairwoman.

The three-building complex usually is at or near its capacity of 15 guests, she said.

The home-like setting shared with other people in similar circumstances is especially appealing, Mrs. Campbell said.

Contributions are based on ability to pay, with a minimum suggested donation of $12 a night.

In addition to the main house, the complex has two other facilities serving bone-marrow transplant patients and their families.

It also is available for local people who have early morning appointments.

The hospitality-house association represents more than 100 facilities in the country.

Ronald McDonald houses have their own association.

The Ronald McDonald House at 780 W. Ferry St. primarily serves Children's Hospital.