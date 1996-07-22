CHANG MOVES UP TO NO. 3

Michael Chang advanced to a No. 3 world ranking -- the highest of his career -- by winning the Legg Mason Tennis Classic on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Wayne Ferreira.

Because of rain Thursday and Friday, Chang played his quarterfinal and semifinal Saturday.

"After the first set, I started to feel a little tired," Chang said. "I think playing all those matches in the last few days may have started catching up with me. I'm glad I pulled it out there at the end because Wayne was just getting better and better."

Chang, the No. 2 seed, broke Ferreira in the 10th game of the second set and capitalized on his third match point.

Chang will overtake Boris Becker and Andre Agassi in the latest rankings, trailing only No. 1 Pete Sampras and No. 2 Thomas Muster.

In other tennis action, defending champion Muster applied relentless pressure from the start, never letting Yevgeny Kafelnikov get untracked during a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory for the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.

Also, Amy Frazier, playing a shrewd and solid baseline game, defeated Maggie Maleeva of Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3, to win the A&P Tennis Classic in Mahwah, N.J.