AT VMI, MUCH OF WHAT MADE IT SPECIAL IS DYING

A June 28 editorial, "Saying no to discrimination," is both insulting and demeaning to a venerable institution that has for the last 157 years produced more than its share of military, business and political leaders, scholars, doctors, lawyers and Medal of Honor winners.

Virginia Military Institute's policy is not about gender discrimination, but reflects what best works in an all-male environment.

The Supreme Court's decision to rule unconstitutional VMI's men-only admission policy ignores the basic fact that men and women respond to different stimuli.

During the federal district court phase of this suit, experts in the educational field stated that important differences have been identified in the learning and development needs between men and women and that these psychological and sociological differences are real and not stereotypes.

Freshmen entering VMI experience a system that is more stressful than army basic training and is on the same level as Marine Corps boot camp in terms of physical and mental stress.

The Supreme Court ruling has now created a classic "Catch 22" situation. Any female desiring entry to VMI in order to benefit from this unique educational process would, by her own presence, so substantially alter the system that she would not obtain that which she seeks by her admission.

The true intention of the Justice Department is not equal opportunity for women, but ending single-sex education for men.

Ironically, the federal government, with this Supreme Court decision, has finally defeated VMI, something it couldn't do on the battlefield 132 years ago.

In May 1864, with the Civil War already going badly for the South and a battle near New Market, Va., going the same way, 257 VMI cadets were summoned in desperation and hurled into a rapidly failing battle against Union General Franz Sigel's veteran troops. They charged the Union position, taking heavy losses but breaking the Union lines and helping send Sigel back in retreat.

Today, the students, alumni and friends of both VMI and the Citadel (the only other state-supported military college) feel a deep sadness as they recognize that what has been lost can never be returned.

The real loss, though, is to the nation. The Supreme Court, with this ruling, has now created law that equates gender segregation on the same level as racial segregation -- a dangerous precedent.

WILLIAM S. GALVIN

Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1957

Tonawanda