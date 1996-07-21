LUCINDA GARTNER, MR. NOLAN WED, TRAVEL TO HAWAII
Lucinda R. Gartner, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Albert A. Gartner Jr. of Harbour Pointe Commons, became the bride of Thomas K. Nolan III at 3 p.m. Saturday in Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Douglas T. King performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas K. Nolan Jr. of Kerhonkson. A reception was given in Marcy Casino in Delaware Park. After a trip to Hawaii, the newly married couple will be at home in Ellenville.
A graduate of the Buffalo Seminary and University of Rochester, the bride attended University at Buffalo and is pursuing a master's degree in education from New Paltz State College. She teaches science in Liberty Central High School. The bridegroom, a graduate of Rondout Valley High School and State University at Binghamton, attended UB and is a middle school social studies teacher and basketball and track coach in Ellenville Central School.
