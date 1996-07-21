HAGGARD LEAVES HOSPITAL

Merle Haggard was released from the hospital three days after suffering chest pains.

The country singer was admitted Tuesday to Columbia Centennial Medical Center and underwent an angioplasty a day later to open a partially blocked artery.

Dr. Doug Waldo said the 59-year-old Haggard will be closely monitored during the next three weeks and begin a low-fat diet and exercise program.

Haggard's top hits include "Okie From Muskogee," "Workin' Man Blues" and "If We Make It Through December."