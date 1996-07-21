GEORGE E. SMITH, BROTHER IN FATHER BAKER'S ORDER

George E. Smith, 90, of Lackawanna, retired security guard and former Brother of the Holy Infancy and Youth of Jesus who knew Father Nelson Baker from 1923 until his death in 1936, died Friday (July 19, 1996) in Buffalo General Hospital.

According to his godson, Wilfrid E. Moore of Lackawanna, Smith, a native of Binghamton, took the name of "Brother Gregory" while a member of the religious order from 1923 until 1942. He was one of the members of the order who worked closesly with Father Baker at Our Lady of Victory.

After the death of Father Baker, the order eventually disbanded, and after 1942, Smith was no longer held to his vows. He then went to work at Hanna Furnace until his retirement about 25 years ago.

In an interview seven years ago, Smith described Father Baker as "pious, a real believer in Our Lady of Victory and an astute businessman."

When asked if he remembers Father Baker as a small and frail man, Smith replied:

"I didn't think of him as small. He was not frail prior to 1935. He exercised with dumbbells on his sun porch every day. He stooped a little with age. He was my size and I'm 5 feet, 9 1/2 inches."

Smith also remembered Father Baker as "a compassionate man, kind in ways that were appreciated, very strong willed -- sort of an iron fist in a velvet glove. . . . He passed out dimes, bread and clothing during the Depression. He gave free burials. . . . He took care of the medical needs of the poor for free."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Road and South Park Avenue, Lackawanna. The Mass will follow prayers at 10 in Colonial Memorial Chapels, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hamburg.[hdkns]