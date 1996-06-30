TRADITION, WEST VIRGINIA-STYLE

Learn the art of blacksmithing or brush up on your clogging this summer at the Augusta Heritage Arts Workshops at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, W. Va., from July 7 to Aug. 11.

Participants in the annual summer session can choose from more than 200 classes in traditional dance, music, crafts and more. The cost for one week is about $280. Room and board on campus is an additional $220 per person (double occupancy) for six nights. For a catalog, call (304) 637-1209.