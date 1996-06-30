METHADONE-TREATMENT CUTS WOULD HURT A PROGRAM THAT'S COST-EFFECTIVE

I am a substance-abuse counselor in Buffalo. Proposed budget cuts are a direct threat to thousands of recovering opiate addicts in methadone-maintenance treatment. Methadone-maintenance treatment has been besieged by prejudice associated with heroin addiction. Today, 115,000 Americans are in methadone treatment.

Methadone successfully treats the most chronic of all drug users. Society's prejudice stems from the fact that the newest and less-stable patients are the most visible. Statistics indicate that one-third of the population of methadone patients are stable for significant periods of time, meaning that they do not use any illegal drugs. They are employed taxpayers and family providers. They do not commit crimes to support their addiction. And they are invisible.

Methadone treatment allows access to persons at risk or involved in HIV-infection. Needle-use reduction is tantamount to HIV prevention. Addicted HIV patients, stabilized on methadone, have a greatly increased life span. Accompanying behavior changes reduce many other life-threatening illnesses.

Methadone treatment is the most cost-effective form of treatment for the addict. It costs $40,000 to incarcerate him; it costs $200,000 per year to care for an HIV-infected drug user. One year of methadone treatment costs $5,000. This figure does not come close to estimating savings in the reduction of the costs of drug-related crimes.

New York cannot be too shortsighted to realize this 12-fold return and must reconsider the proposed cut of $42 million to the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

SANDRA HOOTEN

National Alliance of Methadone Advocates

Gowanda