MRS. WROBLESKI

En route to Portugal are Michael Joseph Wrobleski and his bride, Mary Beth P. Norwalk, who will live in Williamsville. They were married Friday at 5:30 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. Monsignor James N. Connelly performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Connelly Norwalk of Kenmore and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wrobleski of Hamburg. A reception was given in Radisson Hotel. A graduate of Cornell University and University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy, the bride has completed a pharmacy residency in Buffalo General Hospital. The bridegroom, a graduate of UB where he earned a master of business administration degree, is supervisor of manufacturing for Delphi Thermal Systems.