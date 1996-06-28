Robert P. Marohn, 31, an automobile enthusiast who worked at J&B Collision in North Tonawanda, died unexpectedly Tuesday (June 25, 1996) in his home.

A native of Buffalo, he had worked at the company for three years and served with the Navy from 1983 to 1986.

A 1982 graduate of Starpoint Central School, he was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Surviving are his parents, Robert W. and Randi Jamula Marohn, and a sister, Sharon L. Nicholas of Appleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Church.

[Sherwood].