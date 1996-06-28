ALBANY SHOULD BE MORE TIMELY IN NAMING NFTA BOARD MEMBERS LIKE CUOMO, PATAKI TOO OFTEN LETS UNCERTAINTY DRIFT

FORMER GOV. Mario M. Cuomo had a bad habit that Gov. Pataki has unfortunately picked up. Too often, although not always, Pataki does what Cuomo used to do with the expired terms of members of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's board of commissioners -- nothing.

Come Monday morning and the NFTA will find that four of its 11 board members are in holdover status. That means they are continuing to serve past the expiration of their terms because the governor has neither reappointed nor replaced them.

Governors have lots to do. It's not to be expected that they have the NFTA at the top of their agenda each day. But at this end of the state, the NFTA assumes huge importance. How it functions directly affects the lives of thousands of residents. It should never be so far removed from the governor's attention that he allows board holdovers to accumulate.

The NFTA owns and runs the Greater Buffalo International Airport, due for crucial modernization. But with passenger counts down, there must be vision and leadership at work on air-travel issues. Albany's inaction, which can reasonably be translated into indifference, doesn't help.

The NFTA also runs the Buffalo and Niagara Falls bus systems, plus Metro Rail. They are an integral part of thousands of lives and cannot be stand-pat operations. Again, vision and leadership must work so that service adapts to the transit requirements of a population less concentrated in

the cities than it used to be.

The NFTA already has two long-term holdovers. William G. Gisel, the lone member whose service dates back to the agency's beginnings in 1967, has been in holdover status since 1993. James M. Wadsworth, another with long service, has been held over since 1995. The terms of Mary S. Martino and Ronald J. Anthony expire this weekend without any action yet.

Delay in Anthony's case is not the governor's fault. The seat is filled on the recommendation of the Erie County Legislature, and the Legislature is divided on whether Anthony should continue.

He shouldn't. The Legislature should find someone else. A board member since 1981, Anthony has been a self-styled gadfly. He delights in attacking NFTA decisions, but rarely offers constructive alternatives. He is a lone wolf without the ability to join with his fellow members in an effective coalition for change. Anthony was a top political ally of former Mayor James D. Griffin. He has had his chance and should join Griffin on the sidelines.

There is a fifth case that needs the governor's attention. County Executive Gorski has recommended Theodore Katra, a Lackawanna trucking executive, for appointment to the board seat over which he has some say. Pataki is yet to send the nomination to the Senate for confirmation.

He should not linger long over it. The NFTA is crucial enough for an alert, certain board seated with up-to-date appointments.