PRISONER IS RETURNED FOR RETRIAL IN SLAYINGS

A man convicted once of killing his wife and mother-in-law was returned here Tuesday to begin legal proceedings for his retrial, ordered June 13 by the state Court of Appeals.

Joshua S. "Sam" Huston, 53, checked into the Niagara County Jail at 12:47 p.m., Investigator Ernest A. Lavigueur said. Lockport City Court Judge Betsy G. Hurley denied bail at a brief arraignment, and ordered a preliminary hearing for 3 p.m. Monday.

Huston was brought from Auburn Correctional Facility, where he had been serving consecutive sentences of 25 years to life for the 1982 murders of Mary Huston and Allison Brown. The women were stabbed to death April 14, 1982, in Mrs. Huston's home.

The State Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the conviction was invalid because of misconduct during the grand jury phase of the proceedings by Stephen P. Shierling, who was then Niagara County's first

assistant district attorney.