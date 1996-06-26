PIER FUND-RAISER COLLECTS $200,000 FOR GORSKI

A fund-raiser for County Executive Gorski raised more than $200,000 Tuesday evening at the Pier restaurant on Fuhrmann Boulevard.

The admission was $1,000 per person or couple.

"I know this is a very expensive fund-raiser," Gorski acknowledged during his brief remarks, "but last year's campaign was a very expensive campaign. Many of you participated. It cost in the neighborhood of $1.3 million, and in the process we also had some obligations from last year that had to be met."

Gorski, standing next to his wife, Mary Jo, thanked the more than 200 in attendance for "coming out here tonight and sharing with us a few dollars to meet those obligations and replenish what is otherwise a depleted campaign fund."

He was introduced by Deputy County Executive James P. Keane. In addition to county department heads and other county workers, the event drew County Legislators Judith Fisher, D-Buffalo; Raymond K. Dusza, D-Cheektowaga; and Michael A. Fitzpatrick, D-Buffalo; County Judge Michael L. D'Amico; Family Court Judge Marjorie C. Mix; City Judge Michael Pietruszka; Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo; Liberal Party Secretary James F. Notaro; and G. Steven Pigeon, Gorski's choice for Democratic county chairman.