DODGERS' SKIPPER HOSPITALIZED

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda was in the hospital Tuesday with abdominal pain and is expected to miss at least a few games.

The 68-year-old manager was being treated and evaluated in Centinela Hospital Medical Center in nearby Inglewood. He drove to the hospital from his home in Fullerton on Monday night and admitted himself.

Team physician Dr. Michael Mellman said Lasorda was doing "much better now" and was to watch Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs on television.

Dodgers coach Bill Russell filled in as manager. He made out the lineup card with the help of the other coaches, and Lasorda approved it from his hospital bed.

Mellman said more tests were planned for today, and Lasorda wouldn't be released until the results come back. Mellman said he didn't know how long that would take.

Lasorda, the senior manager in the majors, is in his 20th full season as manager of the Dodgers.

Daulton gives up rehab

PHILADELPHIA -- Darren Daulton gave up his rehabilitation assignment with a Philadelphia Phillies farm team after just one game because of pain in both knees.

Daulton pulled out of the Clearwater Phillies game in Florida after five innings Monday, complaining of a swollen right knee.

In the first inning against the Vero Beach Dodgers, Daulton walked to first after being hit in the calf, advanced to second on a single and scored on a hit.

But the run around the bases proved too painful for Daulton, 34, who has had several operations on his knees.

Around the horn

Phillies left-hander Sid Fernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season because of a sore pitching elbow. The team called up left-handers Michael Mimbs and Rafael Quirico from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre. Mimbs replaces Fernandez and Quirico replaces right-hander Bobby Munoz, who went on the disabled list June 21.

Former New York Yankees reliever Steve Howe, whose past legal problems stemmed from his cocaine addiction, was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment on a weapons charge. Howe was arrested Monday afternoon at Kennedy International Airport for carrying a loaded, unlicensed .357 Magnum handgun in his luggage, authorities said. The reliever was released by the Yankees on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled blueprints for a new ballpark that would seat 35,000 to 37,000 fans and offer a vista of the Allegheny River and a skyline that includes the 65-story USX Tower. "We're not asking for a $90 million retractable roof," said Kevin McClatchy, the new majority owner of the Pirates. McClatchy has made a baseball-only facility a condition for keeping the financially troubled Pirates in Pittsburgh.