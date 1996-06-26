COUNCIL TO KEEP EMBATTLED WEST SIDE CENTER OPEN

The controversy over who will operate West Side Community Center led to counterclaims of political meddling at the Common Council meeting Tuesday, as well as a pledge that center programs will continue uninterrupted regardless of which group is in charge.

"We'll keep the doors open, that's our priority," said Council Majority Leader Rosemarie LoTempio.

Mrs. LoTempio and Council President James W. Pitts, along with Niagara Council Member Robert Quintana, have formed a committee to find a compromise. A meeting between members of the two boards that want control of the center at 161 Vermont St. is scheduled for Thursday.

The current board, West Side Community Services, has suspended youth programs at the center and promises to shut down senior programs Friday, the day its lease expires. Mrs. LoTempio said the Council will hold a special meeting this week if necessary to avoid a disruption.

At issue is an attempt by Quintana to replace the current board with an agency he supports, Concerned Ecumenical Ministries.

Quintana said his plan would save $64,000 in duplicative administrative positions, money that could then be used to improve programs. Opponents say he wants to sack a board and fire administrators who were aligned with his political opponents in last year's Council election.

The neighborhood issue has escalated into a political skirmish that now involves Mayor Masiello, a supporter of the current board. It pits forces aligned with the old guard Italian West Side political establishment against the newer Latino political groups aligned with Quintana.

To provide time for negotiations, a proposal for transferring the center's lease to Concerned Ecumenical Ministries was sent back to committee. That however, was opposed by Delaware Council Member Alfred T. Coppola.

Coppola said that failing to make a decision in support of West Side Community Services would mean services would end Friday. Quintana disputed that, saying that services could continue, but the board was using that threat for political leverage.

The current board was defended by Coppola, who said it was wrong to dismiss a people who worked diligently for the community without pay. He then read a letter critical of the Quintana proposal written by Michael Rivera, president of the Father Belle Community Center board.

Quintana dismissed Rivera as being a "political operative" of former Niagara Council Member Carl A. Perla Jr., who is closely associated with the current board. He accused Coppola of supporting the board in return for its support in his run for the State Senate.

"This is not political, it's good government and consolidation," Quintana said. "To say this board is not political is ridiculous."