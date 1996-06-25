TOWN BOARD OKS REZONING FOR HYDRO-AIR EXPANSION

A rezoning put on the fast track for an expanding Hamburg company was approved Monday night by the Town Board.

Hydro-Air Components Inc. hopes to be producing heat-transfer units in its new Camp Road facility by Aug. 1, company president Walter J. Zurowski said.

"We were looking at other facilities outside the town," Zurowski acknowledged Monday night.

But he decided to keep his firm, now located in Ravenwood South industrial park, in Hamburg. Hydro-Air will lease the former Gold Circle and Storage Plus building at 4950 Camp Road from Benderson Development Corp.

The property was rezoned from general commercial to light manufacturing Monday night, just two weeks after the Town Board referred the rezoning request to the Planning Board.

The Town Board usually does not act on a rezoning request the same night it holds a public hearing on the proposal, but Supervisor Patrick H. Hoak said the town had thoroughly examined the Hydro-Air operation and the Camp Road property.

"It's important to move it at this time to keep them in town," he said. He added later that the board only has one meeting next month, which would have delayed Hydro-Air's expansion.

"The project will allow a local business to stay in the community," Councilman D. Mark Cavalcoli said.

Zurowski said his business, which makes air-conditioning and heating units used in schools, business and homes, is expanding. It's already operating seven days a week, he said.

"We decided to lease in the short-term. It fits our needs in size," he said of the Camp Road facility. "It looks like a good home for the next 10 years." He employs 50 workers, and plans to add 20 more in the next 18 months, he said.

The board also approved the rezoning of property located at 5457 Abel Road from residential agricultural to single family residential. Owner John Armbruster agreed to provide for the extension of sewers, and plans to develop up to five homes on the 3.2 acres.

Also Monday, the board hired Alan D. Schum of Heatherwood Drive as a police officer. Board members also approved the Police Department's annual Driving While Intoxicated Task Force. Approximately $22,000 from the DWI account will be used to pay officers who volunteer to work extra time on the Task Force, which is placed in motion on weekends.

The board agreed to advertise for bids to dismantle the Amsdell Park Water Tank in the Wanakah Water District. The Erie County Water Authority informed the town the tank is no longer necessary to the operation of the water system.