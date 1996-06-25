MONSIGNOR RAYMOND J. KOZLOWSKI DIES; MINISTERED TO AREA VETERANS

When not carrying out other pastoral duties, Monsignor Raymond J. Kozlowski often ministered to area veterans, starting at Veterans Hospital, where he was Catholic chaplain for many years and where he died Saturday (June 22, 1996) at 63.

Over the last 25 years, his work with former service personnel extended beyond the Bailey Avenue facility and led to appointments as state and then national chaplain of the American Legion.

These achievements and his extensive community work earned him numerous citations, including County Executive Gorski's proclamation of Monsignor Kozlowski Day in 1991 and last year's Am-Pol Eagle Citizen of the Year in Religion Award.

A parish Mass will be offered at 7 p.m. today in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 381 Edison St., where he was pastor administrator.

Bishop Henry Mansell will be the principal celebrant at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church.

Born in Buffalo, Monsignor Kozlowski lost both parents before age 4 and spent most of his childhood in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Home on William Street in Cheektowaga.

While in the Air Force after graduating from Burgard Vocational High School, he decided to pursue the priesthood and subsequently entered the Niagara University Seminary. After his 1961 ordination, he celebrated his first Mass in St. Josaphat's Church on William Street in Cheektowaga and his second in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Home.

He then was assigned to St. Mark's Church in Rushville and later returned to Buffalo, serving at St. Joachim's on the East Side. He also served parish assignments at St. John Kanty's and St. Casimir's before becoming chaplain at Veterans Hospital, where he tended to the spiritual needs of hospitalized former military personnel.

He rose to chief of chaplain services there. He was elevated to monsignor in 1989. His work with veterans extended to Adam Plewacki Post 799, American Legion, in Cheektowaga, where he was chaplain for many years, and to the New York Legion, which he served as state chaplain.

In 1993, National Commander Bruce Thiesen named him national chaplain of the 3.1 million-member organization.

Monsignor Kozlowski also was director of hospital ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and a member of the Erie County Youth Board and East Side Community Action Organization.

He was pastor administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary from 1987 until his death.

He is survived by a sister, Emily Kuczmanski, and a brother, Stanley, both of Cheektowaga.

[Buckham].