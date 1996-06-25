JURY AWARDS $1.5 MILLION IN SUIT ON '85 PHILLY BLAST

Eleven years after police dropped a bomb on the MOVE rowhouse, a federal jury ordered the city and two former top officials Monday to pay $1.5 million to a survivor and relatives of two dead members of the radical cult.

After nine days of deliberations, the jury found the city used excessive force and violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

Ramona Africa, the only adult to survive the blaze, was awarded $500,000: $400,000 for pain and suffering and $100,000 for disfigurement from burns suffered in the fire.

Relatives of MOVE founder John Africa and his nephew, Frank Africa, both of whom died, were awarded a total of $1 million for pain and suffering.

The May 13, 1985, police bombing of the radical group MOVE and the subsequent fire killed 11 people in the MOVE house and destroyed 61 homes in the Philadelphia neighborhood.

MOVE is a radical, mostly black group whose members adopted the surname Africa, ate raw food, espoused equality with animals and preached against technology.