IRVIN DRUG TRIAL TO START TODAY

Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin must stand trial on drug charges, a judge ruled in rejecting several motions to have evidence suppressed and the indictment thrown out.

Criminal District Court Judge Manny Alvarez ruled on the defense motions after a daylong hearing. However, he also has issued a gag order preventing all parties in the case from talking.

Irvin's trial is set to begin today with jury selection.

His lawyers challenged the legality of the March 4 search that led to drug charges against Irvin and two women.

Irvin, 30, Jasmine Jennipher Nabwangu, 22, and Angela Renee Beck, 21, were indicted April 1 on cocaine and marijuana charges arising from a police search of the Irving hotel room in which they were having a party.

The defense succeeded in getting Irvin's original indictment thrown out June 12, halting his trial on grounds that one of the Dallas County grand jurors returning the indictment lives outside of Dallas County.

The player and the women were quickly reindicted, but Irvin's lawyers contended the second indictment was flawed. Irvin, who faces felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges, could receive up to 20 years in prison if convicted.