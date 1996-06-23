POSSIBLE TORNADO INJURES THREE

Three people were injured Saturday as strong winds, and possibly a tornado, threw a mobile home across a road and picked up a nearby car, police said.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Department, Laura Bair, 19, and Steven Riesenberger, 18, were in their trailer home on Route 21 at 12:10 p.m. when the winds picked the home up off its foundation and hurled it across the road into a barn.

The local fire department had to free Ms. Bair from the collapsed trailer. She was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where she was listed in serious condition with spinal and abdominal injuries, the Sheriff's Department said.

Riesenberger suffered minor injuries, police said. The trailer home, located about 25 miles southeast of Rochester, was destroyed.

A car driving down Route 21 at the same time was picked up by winds and slammed back down onto the road, police said. Donna Faatz, 40, of Naples suffered a back injury, police said.

National Weather Service forecaster Dave Sage called the incident a "probable tornado."