MISS LAMBERT WED IN EAST AURORA

Kimberly Lambert, daughter of Gregory F. and Karen L. Lambert of East Aurora, was married to Robert O. Gould Jr., son of Gwen and Robert O. Gould Sr. of Philadelphia, Pa., at 3 p.m. May 25 in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, East Aurora.

The Rev. Dr. Richard A. Danielson performed the ceremony, preceding a reception in Sheraton Hotel Buffalo. After traveling in New England, the newly married couple will be at home in West Cape May, N.J.

The bride was graduated from East Aurora High School and Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and is a hostess in Freda's Cafe, Cape May. The bridegroom is a graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Culinary Arts and is manager of Cape May Wicker.