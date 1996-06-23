LETTERS FLAMING DISGRACE

Flaming disgrace

The extraterrestrials take their positions in orbit around earth.

They tune into a newscast on Channel 7. They see many bipeds watching another biped carrying a fire stick down a road. They tune into similar broadcast frequencies and see this same biped, carrying the fire. Their first reaction: This civilization has just discovered fire, and the people are watching in awe.

Can one blame them? Are we such morons that the first 15 minutes of our newscasts must be dominated by the Olympic flame passing through our humble town? The Olympics are coming, they will be in Atlanta. I don't think it is necessary to make such a big deal out of a guy carrying a torch in Buffalo.

I would think that things of more importance would be happening in this city.

NEIL GAFFIN

Buffalo