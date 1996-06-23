A memorial service for Joan M. Balcerzak, 59, who was active at one time in the Historical Society of Lyndonville and United Methodist Church of Lyndonville, will be held in the church at a later date.

Mrs. Balcerzak, who was born in Middleport, died Friday (June 21, 1996) in Odd Fellow and Rebekah Nursing Home, Lockport, after a lengthy illness.

A homemaker, she lived in the Medina-Lyndonville area most of her life.

Survivors include her husband, John E.; a daughter, Marcelle of Bokeelia, Fla.; a son, John E. II; and two brothers, William Woodroe of Florida and Donald Woodroe.