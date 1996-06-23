BOARD PUSHING FOR KOHN APPOINTMENT

Two-thirds of the Board of Education wants the incoming superintendent, James Harris, to consider hiring Gerald Kohn, the other finalist for the job, as his top deputy.

Harris said he is willing to consider Kohn, but he wants to consider other candidates as well. Kohn declined to comment, but at-large board member James Williams said Kohn indicated he was "very interested" in the job when the two spoke Friday.

Williams is spearheading the effort to bring Kohn here, saying Harris and Kohn would be a "dream team."

At-large member Helene H. Kramer agrees.

"I think the two of them together would be wonderful," she said.

Harris won the nod over Kohn for the superintendent's job in a 6-3 vote June 7. Both enjoyed strong support in both the community and on the board.

The fact that the two are so different appeals to Williams and others on the board.

"Their skills are very complementary, and they both have great appeal to the community," said Ms. Kramer.

Harris is seen as having a great touch with people, while Kohn is regarded as an innovator. Some see echoes of the team of Eugene T. Reville and Joseph T. Murray, who guided the district during the 1980s.

"We have the mix of programs to make the Buffalo public school system one of the the most outstanding urban education systems in the United States," said Williams. "The only thing we're missing is the key leadership -- the dream team."

Williams approached Harris on Thursday about the prospect of hiring Kohn while Harris was wrapping up a two-day visit to Buffalo. Williams told Harris that he and five other board members would like him to consider hiring Kohn to fill the vacant job of associate superintendent for instruction -- the No. 2 job in the district.

Those advancing Kohn also include Ms. Kramer, Jack Coyle of the Park District, Anthony J. Luppino of the West District, Marlies A. Wesolowski of the East District and Sherry Byrnes of the North District. Three of the six voted for Harris, including Williams. Ms. Kramer, Coyle and Luppino voted for Kohn.

Williams said he is uncertain where three other board members -- President Florence D. Johnson, at-large member John C. Doyle and Central District member Jan Peters -- stand. All voted for Harris.

The board has the final say on who will be hired

for the job, but Williams and Ms. Kramer said they don't want to force Harris to accept Kohn. Rather than making him feel pressured, they said, they hope Harris regards Kohn's candidacy as an opportunity to put together the best team possible to lead the district.

The "dream team" is far from a done deal, however. While Harris said he is open to the possibility, he is not sold on it.

The board has advertised for the associate's job and received about 30 applications. Harris, meanwhile, has been asked to recruit candidates he prefers.

Williams wants Harris to consider Kohn first and move on to other candidates only if the two can't strike a deal. Harris, however, wants the selection process to play out as originally planned, with the board narrowing the field and interviewing a range of candidates.

"If you have a personnel selection process, I think for the sake of credibility you have to go through the process," said Harris. "As superintendent, I'd like to reserve the right to select a person and make a recommendation to the board, someone who will complement my leadership style and deliver the kind of programs I envision."

Harris said he and the board are close to a contract and that he expects to be on the job in early July. Superintendent Albert Thompson's last day on the job is Friday. Harris would like to hire his associate superintendent by late July or August.