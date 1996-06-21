EVANS OKS WEEKDAY PASSES FOR STURGEON POINT MARINA

Boaters who want to use the Sturgeon Point Marina in Evans only on weekdays won't have to pay for the more popular

weekends too.

The Evans Town Board has authorized issuing a weekday launch pass for $75. The pass is good Mondays through Fridays except holidays. The town also offers a more expensive seven-day pass.

The board also approved removing 7.9 acres from a 20-acre parcel on Sturgeon Point Road for a subdivision. The property, owned by the estate of Gertrude Coit, is located on the north side of Sturgeon Point Road.

In other matters, the board appointed Councilman John A. Latimore as the town's representative on the South Towns Solid Waste Management Board and reappointed Jack Lerczak to the Sturgeon Point Marina Advisory Board for a three-year term.