ALBERT F. FLASH, RETIRED BIRGE CO. EXECUTIVE

Albert F. Flash, 76, retired executive vice president and general manager of the former Birge Co., a wallpaper manufacturing business, died Wednesday (June 19, 1996) in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda.

The longtime Town of Tonawanda resident interrupted his studies at Canisius College to join the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he returned to Canisius, graduating in 1948 with a degree in chemistry, and went to work for Birge.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks at Birge, eventually being named executive vice president and general manager. He retired in 1982.

He was active with Catholic Charities as well as his personal hobbies of golfing, gardening and reading.

Surviving are his wife, the former Elizabeth McKee; three sons, Thomas of Tonawanda, Michael of Beaumont, Texas, and James of Grand Island; seven daughters, Maureen Hayes of Richmond, Va., Kathleen Misko of Grand Island, Mary Bartz of Columbus, Ohio, Elizabeth DePartout of Baldwinsville, Anne Snyder of Asheville, N.C., and Joan Fudella and Patricia McDonald of the Town of Tonawanda; a sister, Amelia Tremblay of Montclair, Calif.; 37 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 565 East Park Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.