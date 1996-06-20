LIVE AND LET LOVE

Quasimodo Joke No. 1: Quasimodo hired an assistant to help out his bell-ringing chores. He explained how to swing the bell clapper, then stressed how important it was to move out of the way before the clapper made its return.

The assistant was careless. He swung the clapper but failed to get out of the way in time. The clapper hit him in the face and he fell from the tower.

Quasimodo rushed to the street where a crowd had already gathered. "Do you know this man?" they asked him.

"No," Quasimodo answered. "But his face rings a bell."

After all those movies, he's so much a part of our folklore that we have wonderful jokes about him. But as we all stood patiently in line for the advance screening of Disney's wonderful new "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," we didn't want to see a joke. Adults were apprehensive and clucking over children's tousled heads: "Gee, I don't know about an animated version of this story" and "I have my doubts." So perhaps the best thing to do is to have two separate reviews here, to serve different purposes.

For those who just want to know if it's a good Disney animated feature for the kids and who think that all deeper literary and political questions are for dreary, self-important four-eyed phonies:

No matter how beautiful Disney animated features are (and this is as beautiful as they get), chattering, whining and trips to the bathroom are the keys. During the greatest Disney animated features -- "The Lion King," for instance -- fractiousness and restlessness are minimal. Children are rapt all the way through and leap around imitating the movie's characters on the way out.

On the chatter, whine and bathroom defense scale, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" would probably score only a 7 out of 10. Disney's naked and stubborn insistence on mounting full-scale Broadway musicals in the guise of cartoons means that the long string of opening numbers at the beginning doesn't entirely quiet the dear ones or still their fluttering little feet.

And conscientious parents worried about the impression made on the impressionable might have cause for pause here. Esmeralda, the "gypsy girl," has Demi Moore's voice, Connie Sellecca's face, Vanessa Williams' complexion and the bursting body of a Playboy Playmate of the Year. She dances sinuously and, in an overwrought but compelling equation of lechery and damnation, is envisioned by the hypocritical tyrant Frollo in the surging flames of his fireplace.

And, too, this is a dark story, with abandoned children, deformed bodies, jeering crowd cruelties, implied genocide and all of the villainy residing in Frollo, the most patriarchal and most self-righteous figure in the story. As rough as it all might be on those tender little brainpans, it seems to me it doesn't begin to approach the death of Bambi's mother in "Bambi," which was presented to us by genial Uncle Walt himself, the creator of Mickey Mouse, godfather of Goofy and friend of J. Edgar Hoover.

Quasimodo has been thoroughly Disneyfied here. In fact, he looks less like a misshapen horror than like a slightly gnarled and warty version of Nathan Lane, the irrepressible Broadway and "Birdcage" star who seems to be a kind of good-luck charm to Disney animation in its current incarnation. He is treated as an unwanted child -- rebuffed by the worst people but accepted by the best (including three dancing, wisecracking gargoyles named Victor, Hugo and Laverne, played by the voices of Jason Alexander of "Seinfeld," Charles Kimbrough of "Murphy Brown" and the redoubtable character actress Mary Wickes).

By the time of the finale, the frantic patter of little feet on the aisle carpet has all but ceased and the entire theater is given over to absorption by the battle between Quasimodo, Esmeralda, Phoebus and their army of outcasts and Frollo and his medieval proto-Fascists. And at "The End," there is hearty applause from all over the theater -- big hands and little hands alike.

A clear winner, then, by the most reliable audience behavioral guides. Magic has been done -- that old white magic that America knows so well and Disney has used to have us in its spell for a lifetime.

For thoughtful sorts who sometimes want great literary figures protected from Disneyfication or who wonder about the war between the current incarnation of Disney and those who think that, in its new power, Disney is corrupting America's moral tissue:

Terrible violence has been done to Victor Hugo, but then, as far as movies are concerned, that's what literary geniuses are for. Instead of this Disneyfied, cutie-pie Quasimodo, Hugo described him thusly: "The entire man was a grimace. A large head bristling with red hair. . . . He looked like a giant broken to pieces and badly cemented together."

Esmeralda here, with Demi Moore's smoky bedroom voice and drawn with writhing D-cup body, was originally described thusly: "Whether this young girl was a human being or a fairy or an angel was more than Gringoire, the cynic, could decide. . . . She was not tall but seemed to be, so proudly erect did she hold her slender figure. She was brown but it was evident by daylight her skin must have that lovely Golden Gleam peculiar to Spanish and Roman beauties.

"Her voice was like her dancing, like her beauty. It was charming and not to be defined, possessing a pure sonorous quality, something ethereal and airy." (If there is an earthier and sultrier voice among current actresses than Demi Moore's I have yet to hear it; my guess is that Hugo did not have Demi Moore's voice in mind.)

And, too, Esmeralda here is beyond plucky. It's implied that she is the combat equal of a captain of the guard.

It goes on. All of Hugo's complexity is transformed totally into sentimental toy melodrama about the struggles of the "different" against the forces of self-righteousness and oppression.

Then consider that: A) more than a year ago, Los Angeles' Buzz magazine reported, in a piece called "Disney Comes Out of the Closet," that the gay population of Disney Studios was considerable larger than anywhere else. B) That the company has extended benefits to gay couples, and C) That the company stood silently by its film "Powder" despite ambiguous homoerotic content and demonstrations against the writer-director led by the young man whom the director had sexually abused as a child.

It's not for nothing that Baptist conventions vote to boycott Disney products. There's absolutely no mistaking what this "Hunchback of Notre Dame" is trying to do. Patriarchy is a pretext for hypocrisy, oppression and heterosexual exploitation. To be deformed (a hunchback) or to be socially unacceptable (a gypsy) is to be presumed virtuous and justified in opposing any oppression.

And the forces against the gypsies here are, as I said, quasi-genocidal. All is made right at the end when the "different" all ban together to defeat the lecherous and intolerant. True ugliness is placed in the heart where it belongs. You could teach seminars in theology over those radically divergent ideas of Christianity (Jesus Christ vs. Paul, etc.)

At one point, Esmeralda actually sings to a crucifix: "Weren't you once an outcast, too? . . . Please help my people, the poor and downtrod/I thought we all were the children of God."

Topsy-Turvy Day is Judgment Day.

You have to wonder if the question were posed to Victor Hugo, tireless political revolutionary and advocate of justice for the downtrodden: "What would you say if we changed your story completely, shrunk it to miniature size and filled it with wisecracks and cuteness you'd despise? But, in return, we will be mounting as great a propaganda weapon for tolerance as 20th century art can concoct?"

Maybe he'd answer what Jack Benny answered when told by an armed robber, "Your money or your life." Said Benny in the old gag, "I'm thinking . . . I'm thinking."

Quasimodo Joke No. 2 (from the Random House Book of Jokes): The very next day, Quasimodo was brooding over the awful event that had taken place when a young man came in applying for the assistant's job. He said he was the brother of the deceased assistant and his family needed the money his brother had been earning. Quasimodo was worried that this young man might be as careless as his brother. But the young man assured him he could handle the job.

He was wrong. The first time he swung the clapper, it came back, hit him in the back of the head and sent him hurtling toward the ground.

Quasimodo raced downstairs to find a crowd gathered around the corpse. "Do you know this man's name?" someone asked. "No," said Quasimodo. "But he's a dead ringer for his brother."

Review

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Rating: ****

Lavish Disney animated version of the classic Victor Hugo novel, starring the voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore, Kevin Kline and Jason Alexander.

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise.

Rated G, opening Friday in area theaters.