SENTENCING DATES SET FOR 2 FALLS RESIDENTS

Niagara County Judge Charles J. Hannigan ordered sentencing dates in June for two Niagara Falls men who pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges in separate cases.

Kevin L. Randall, 34, accused of burglaries at the Center Court Mini Mart and the F&M Deli in Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree burglary. He faces sentencing Monday.

Randall, of 1032 Ontario Ave., was indicted April 23 for two counts each of third-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection with the Aug. 14 break-in at the mini-mart on 20th Street, and Oct. 10 at the deli store on Ontario Avenue.

Jason J. Searight, 22, of 932 Depot Ave., who pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in a cocaine-selling case, will be sentenced June 28.

He was indicted March 19 for third-degree criminal sale and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from the Jan. 19 sale of cocaine to an undercover detective from the Buffalo Police Department in

Niagara Falls.