PRZEPASNIAK NAMED HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

Cleveland Hill High School will have its sixth principal in six years beginning in July.

The Cleveland Hill School Board has appointed James E. Przepasniak, an assistant principal at East Aurora High School, as the new principal at the high school.

Przepasniak takes over for Paul Ruda, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, who has served as the interim high school principal for the past two years.

Przepasniak was selected from a pool of 42 candidates, said interim Superintendent Dale C. Hawkins.

"He brings to the district, we think, a strong student- oriented base," Hawkins said. "He's a real hands-on kind of individual, which we were looking for."

Przepasniak has served as assistant principal at East Aurora since 1992. Przepasniak was a business teacher at Williamsville East High school for 15 years prior to serving in his current position as assistant principal.

Przepasniak received his master's in educational administration and supervision from Canisius College, as well as a master's in business education from the University at Buffalo. He has been active in student council activities and served as director of a national student council conference in 1987, Hawkins said.

Cleveland Hill High School has had six principals since 1990.

Joseph D. Surdi retired in January 1990, succeeded by Albert Mirand as interim principal for a half year.

James R. Dempsey was principal for three years under a probationary appointment, but was not granted tenure.

Martin R. Heavey held the position for a year before being fired by the School Board in June 1994.

Paul Ruda has served as interim principal at the school while the board sought a successor.

Przepasniak's salary is still being worked out, Hawkins said.