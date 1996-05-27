U.S. WOMEN CRUSH CUBANS

Here's a measure of the dominance of the U.S. women's basketball team: It was up by 26 points at halftime against Cuba, and no one on the team was satisfied.

The U.S. women won their 47th straight game with a 106-58 rout. The Americans coasted to a 58-32 halftime lead. Then, behind crisp passing and tight defense, they opened the second half with an 18-5 run to build a 39-point lead.

The U.S. team dominated every phase of the game, outshooting the Cubans 50 percent to 28 percent, outrebounding them, 55-39, and forcing 27 turnovers that led to 36 points.

Lisa Leslie led the Americans with 17 points while Katrina McClain scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ruthie Bolton, celebrating her 29th birthday, added 13 points and three-time Olympian Teresa Edwards had seven points and eight assists.