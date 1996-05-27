CLEANUP OF DUMP MAY BEGIN NEXT SPRING

Remedial work on the 65-acre Niagara County refuse site in the Town of Wheatfield should begin next spring, according to an official of a corporation involved in the work.

Rick Hoekstra, project coordinator for Conestoga-Rovers and Associates, with offices in Niagara Falls, said negotiations are proceeding with the Environmental Protection Agency to develop an action plan to isolate the debris, including some hazardous waste, that is buried in the dump.

"I think the field work actually will start in the spring," Hoekstra said. "It should be a three-year job."

The entire job will cost $20 million, according to preliminary estimates.

Niagara County Attorney Glenn S. Hackett has negotiated a deal in which the county will be responsible for 25 percent, or $4 million, of the cost.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will reimburse the county for 75 percent of that cost, or $3 million. Of the $1 million that is the county's responsibility, Hackett said, more than $650,000 will be paid by the county's insurer.

All work will be billed to the EPA, which will fund the other $16 million, according to Hoekstra.

At its last meeting, the Niagara County Legislature approved three contracts for the remedial work.

In addition to Conestoga-Rovers, contracts were approved for Clean Sites of Virginia and Lindquist, Avey, Macdonald, Baskerville, a conglomerate that formed a trust fund to oversee the remedial action.

Clean Sites will be the project administrator, while Conestoga-Rovers will do the remedial design work.

According to Hoekstra, as soon as his company's remedial design is approved by the EPA, "We're done and out of here."

Preliminary designs, according to Hoekstra, call for the 65 acres to be covered with a plastic cap.

"Oh, we might have to do some grading to neaten the edges," he said.

There will be an underground collection system and a vertical wall that will extend from the plastic cap to the clay at the base of the dump.

The three contracts approved by the Legislature are not the most important, Hoekstra said.

"Once the design is approved," he said, "a contractor will have to be hired.

"That's when the work can begin," he said.