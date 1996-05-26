JUDGE EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR INDICTMENT AGAINST KACZYNSKI

A federal judge has given the U.S. government more time to seek an indictment against Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski because of delays caused by his appeals.

Under federal law, an indictment usually has to be handed up within 30 days of an arrest.

But U.S. District Judge Charles Lovell ruled Friday that the clock was on hold until the Supreme Court rules on Kaczynski's contention he should not be prosecuted because of government leaks to the media.

"It is ordered that, absent other events resulting in excludable delay, the United States has 16 days after proceedings conclude in the United States Supreme Court to obtain an indictment against defendant," Lovell said.

Kaczynski, 53, a Harvard-educated mathematician, was arrested at his Montana cabin April 3. Authorities say they believe he is the Unabomber, who killed three people and injured 23 during a 17-year letter-bomb campaign, but he has not been charged with those crimes and is held on a charge of possessing bomb-making materials.