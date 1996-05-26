Hands clasped in prayer, a tiny Japanese woman stood alone this spring near the base of the American Falls.

Above her, the Niagara River thundered over the brink of one of the wonders of the world. Rainbow colors danced in the mist, and the rock trembled with the fury of the unending fall of white water.

Raw and soul-touching, the wonder and grandeur of nature held her silent and motionless.

But the real wonder, critics of Niagara Falls exploitation say, is that the natural grandeur is still there to find:

Twin eyesores -- the rusting metal Prospect Point Observation Tower and the new concrete Maid of the Mist Plaza -- mar the natural wall of the gorge, within yards of the falls.

Niagara Falls, N.Y., provides a visual backdrop of largely vacant buildings, while Niagara Falls, Ont., offers a skyline spiked with architecturally mismatched towers.

Spectacular but unnatural illumination paints the cataracts in glowing nighttime colors, more popular with tourists than the more subtle "moonbows" that once graced the gorge.

Parklands and tourist systems encrust Niagara, and even those who operate them admit that not all the "improvements" work.

There is a basic struggle under way, between the falls as a natural wonder and the falls as a cluster of visitor attractions.

"Nobody seems to promote the naturalness of the falls," said Paul Gromosiak, a veteran falls historian and author.

"We're so focused on human accomplishments -- and now, with the casino, we're going to be focusing on human greed."

As the United States and Canada launch a new shared effort to bring regional and world tourism to the cataracts -- and to the hotels, restaurants and "attractions" that surround them -- the problems of development and competition are being brought into sharper focus.

So, too, are the differences between visits to the Canadian and U.S. sides of the border:

Tourists on the Canadian side find a lake-to-lake strip of manicured parks or carefully-tended nature areas, while the American shore is a disconnected sequence of city, town, county and state parks of varying scope and quality mixed with settlements and pockets of heavy industry.

Visitors can enter the Niagara gorge at seven points on each shore. But the Whirlpool-area nature trails on the Canadian side are carefully tended, while the cash-strapped state park descents on the U.S. side provide poorly marked and decaying access to a riverbank trail often blocked by rock slides.

The New York Power Authority's "Power Vista" provides far better information on a key Niagara aspect than Canadian interpretations, and Old Fort Niagara -- run by a non-profit association within a state park -- hosts more extensive programming than the two fort reconstructions on the Canadian side of the river.

With the Niagara Gateway Project now in its joint "Attracting the World" campaign, decisions being made now about parks and tourism will affect vacation memories for the 14 million people who visit Niagara Falls each year -- an impact not lost on those who profit from the tourism industry, which does an estimated $1.6 billion in overseas trade alone.

"If we share the wonder, we should share the wealth," said Jo Fisher, president of the Niagara Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau.

But, she added, "we have to remember that the visitors are our No. 1 priority, and we have to give them a quality experience."

On the Canadian side, that experience is driven by the Niagara Parks Commission -- a self-sufficient $57 million annual operation with 240 permanent and 1,200 seasonal workers.

A crown agency, it runs its own concessions, plows its profits back into its own attractions and uses no tax dollars; in fact, it pays nearly $800,000 a year in tax-replacing grants to host communities.

Last year, the commission also turned over $3.1 million in sales taxes -- and, traditionally isolated from government budget woes, launched its own $15 million project to build a world-class butterfly conservatory set to open this fall.

"If we had had to go to the province for that, the answer would have been no," said chairman Gary Burroughs. "The time is just wrong."

The Canadian side of the Niagara River is a nearly seamless 35-mile stretch of green, with a new parkway and recreational trail following the shore from Old Fort Erie to the resort village of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

On the American side, there are separate parks run by the state, Erie and Niagara counties, and the cities and towns of Buffalo, the Tonawandas, Grand Island, Lewiston and Youngstown.

New York State is the key player, with a $9.5 million budget financed by taxes, concession contracts and user fees that generally go into the state's coffers before being doled back out to the parks.

"When people start comparing the sides, I have to say, 'Hold on, it's a whole different set of rules,' " said Edward J. Rutkowski, director of the state park system's Niagara Region and its keystone Niagara Reservation State Park.

But the American side also hosts tourist amenities that encroach on what once was the natural paradise of Goat Island, now down to its very last patch of red trillium wildflowers.

There's also a promotion-starved geological museum of worn-out photographic exhibits and a rusting eyesore of an observation tower that was described by former state Parks Commissioner Orin Lehman as a mistake and by his successor, former Commissioner Joan Davidson, as "horrible."

The Schoellkopf's exhibits are due for refurbishing, but the state may struggle with the costs of repainting the tower. The need to keep lead-based paint chips out of the gorge reportedly will push that price tag past $1 million.

In 1990, the federal National Parks Service described the nation's oldest state park as a "Priority Two" threatened landmark endangered by "inappropriate new construction within view of the falls and tourist facility development within the Reservation itself."

The comparisons, though, are not all one-sided.

Ontario's parkland approach to the falls is backed by a series of garish, honky-tonk attractions mixed in with higher quality destinations. Until 1993, the tower-spiked Ontario skyline of the falls was dominated by a 176-foot Ferris wheel that has since been shipped to Asia.

The Canadian side also now is fielding complaints from Niagara Falls, Ont., residents over a gorge-marring development most visible from the American side -- the Maid of the Mist Plaza, which replaces part of the gorge wall with concrete.

"I don't know who decided that concrete was a good solution for that particular location," admits Burroughs. "Would it be built in today's climate? I doubt it."

The facility, though, does typify a common public and private approach to Falls tourism.

"It's no excuse," adds Robert W. Tytaneck, Niagara Parks Commission general manager, "but the facility does work, from the standpoint of handling people and generating revenue."

The Ontario city also holds a controversial wild card -- the gambling casino, scheduled to open before Christmas.

"We don't think it will dramatically change the personality of this area," said Richard Kerekes, vice president of Gray Line New York Tours. "It will be an enhancement. It's not a cluster of casinos, and it won't chase families away."

The parks agencies on both sides of the river are under pressure.

The American parks are being asked to pick up the economic and tourism slack left by a downtown city area that never fully recovered from massive "urban renewal" -- an area with failed or under-performing attractions such as Niagara Splash, the Falls Street Faire and the Turtle.

Controversy was spurred when the parks were pushed to allow the highly successful Festival of Lights, which annually fills off-season hotel rooms, to spill over into the state reservation. A compromise settlement allowed limited displays.

The Canadian parks also are driven to add even more attractions to build revenue. A 100-year-plan, prepared in 1988 by the renowned Moriyama & Teshima Planners firm of Toronto, took some political pressure off the Parks Commission but identified ills that have little to do with the preservation of a natural wonder.

People don't stay more than a few hours, the planners said, because parking and traffic are bad and attractions are too few, too over-priced, too poorly linked and not up to modern standards.

Still, Rutkowski says, "I would love to have the system they have, over there."

Niagara Reservation activities alone generate about $2.6 million a year, although the park tradition -- typified by a recent firestorm over plans to impose a $4 parking fee on Goat Island -- mandates minimal charges for attractions.

Yet Rutkowski's budget is spread over parks from Evangola to Barker; Ontario's system has the advantage of paying its own way and setting its own goals.

"There's not a single tax dollar in it," said Jesse Garlow, a five-year Niagara Parks Commission commissioner born and raised on the Six Nations reservation in Ontario.

"Not only do we want to enhance the visitor's experience, but we don't want the government of the day to take any of the money away. So we spend it immediately and even borrow against future profits to build attractions like the butterfly conservatory. They're an investment in our future."

To Rutkowski, that all adds up to stiff competition.

"I've been trying to make the point that you can't treat Niagara as just any other state park," he said. "No other state park has such a heavy competitor right across the gorge."

Not to mention the shared world-class wonder in between.

MONDAY: The paths, trails and elevators leading to the Niagara gorge.