LONGTIME EDUCATOR IN BUFFALO TO BE ORDAINED INTO MINISTRY OF UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH

John M. Higgins, a teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools for the last six years, will be ordained into the ministry during a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St.

Scheduled to receive a master's of divinity degree June 2 from Meadville/Lombard Theological School in Chicago, he will begin serving this fall as part-time minister of Unitarian Universalist Church of Hamburg, 142 Union Road.

Higgins, former vice president of Medaille College, has taught at every level, from a one-room schoolhouse in Tasmania to graduate school at the University of Miami.

Healing Masses set for shrine

The Rev. Joseph T. Maguire, a healing priest from Ireland, and the Rev. Donald J. Lizzotti, an associate priest of Madonna House in Combermere, Ont., will celebrate Healing Masses Sunday and June 2, respectively, at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Lewiston. Each Mass will be at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

Dallas pastor is guest evangelist

The Rev. A.E. Campbell Jr., pastor of Salem Institutional Baptist Church in Dallas, will be guest evangelist for the annual spring revival Monday through Friday in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St.

Music for the services, which begin at 7 p.m. each day, will be provided by Friendship's United Choirs, the VarSon Community Choir and the Durham Gospel Choraleers. Free transportation is available by calling the church.

Young adults sought for service

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese is looking for young adults, 18 and older, to take part in a summer service experience program from Aug. 9-14.

Those selected will live in a Christian community and serve as volunteers in such places as a recreation center for inner-city children, a soup kitchen, a sheltered workshop and a shelter for refuges.

Anyone interested should apply before June 14 to Patricia Bubar, diocesan director of young adult ministry at the Catholic Center.

Pastor to be installed

The Rev. Gloria Hewson, former pastor of First United Church of Christ, 1940 Clinton St., will be installed as pastor of Forest Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 168 Forest Ave., during a service at 4 p.m. June 2.

A licensed lay minister in the United Church of Christ, Pastor Hewson, a Buffalo native, served the Clinton Street church for 10 years and has served as a supply pastor in more than 100 United Church of Christ and Disciples of Christ churches over the last 20 years. She also has worked in pastoral care.

Talk is on Middle East peace

James Zogby, a key national leader of the Arab-American community, will discuss the status of peace talks in the Middle East during the annual Friendship Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, 875 Elmwood at Lafayette Avenue.

Zogby serves as president of the Arab-American Institute and leads Builders for Peace, an American private-sector committee that makes investments in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to promote peace.

The dinner will be sponsored by the Center for Middle East Studies, an organization of local Christians, Muslims, Arabs and Jews that works to build peace through understanding. Dinner tickets can be reserved by calling Aida Faris at the center, 886-6635.

Bishop to say Mass in basilica

Bishop Henry J. Mansell of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese will be principle celebrant of a Mass commemorating the dedication of Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10 a.m. Sunday in the basilica, Ridge Road and South Park Avenue, Lackawanna. A reception will follow in Baker Victory School.

Music Ministry Day

The Rev. Joel Yarber, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church, Brownsville, Texas, and his church choir will be special guests for Music Ministry Day at 11 a.m. Sunday in Second Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 812 E. Delavan Ave. The community is invited.

Buddhism course offered

A course on Buddhism will be offered for 12 weeks beginning June 4 in the Birge Mansion, 2 Symphony Circle.

The sessions, which will run from 7 to 9 p.m. and include a period of meditation, will be based on taped lectures by noted American Buddhist Jack Kornfield. The course is sponsored by the Buffalo Dharma Group. Registration information is available by calling Martin McGee at 871-1591.

Tonawanda native joins novitiate

Patricia Engel, a Town of Tonawanda native and member of St. Christopher's Parish, has entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Benedict, Ferdinand, Ind.

The daughter of Rita Engel and the late Richard Engel, she has a bachelor's degree from Medaille College and a master's degree in social work from the University at Buffalo. She worked as program administrator at a day treatment center before entering the religious community.

The Sisters of St. Benedict work in schools, parishes, health-care institutions and social service agencies in southern Indiana, seven other states and three foreign countries. They have 237 members.

Seminary plans graduate course

A graduate-level course on "The Rise of Christianity" will be offered at Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora, on Monday and Wednesday evenings from June 3 through July 17.

The instructor will be the Rev. Roger M. Haas, a Franciscan priest who is an assistant professor of church history. For details call the seminary academic office.